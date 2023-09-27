Mike Davis: Biden’s compromised position is having a disastrous effect on US foreign policy.





Article III Project Founder and President Mike Davis says Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine twice, once under former President Barack Obama’s presidency and again under the current administration, had President Biden not been “corrupt and compromised.”





“He’s no longer useful, he’s actually a drag on the ticket. Watch the Democrats make big moves to get rid of him. Maybe they bring in Michelle Obama to replace him at the last minute,” says Davis.







