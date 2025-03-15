Zionist Jews Were Behind Slavery - David Duke

This is a fantastic expose by David Duke. Who is not what so many of us have been lead to believe.

Aryan/Christian Americans are so often singled out in the media as the perpetrators of slavery.

However, after extensive research we can see that this is not true.

The truth is: the North Atlantic slave trade was a Jewish institution from top to bottom.

Jews owned the slave markets and Jews owned the ships that brought the slaves to America and Brazil and Jews owned the extreme majority of slaves.

(Mirrored), thanks to Sons of God: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZEBOTNInlGMm/

🔗 Extensive research into the issue here: https://gab.com/SonsofGod/posts/107019262701387263

