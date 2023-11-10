Nov 10, 2023 Update on growing tensions between China and the US in Asia-Pacific…

- US is expanding its military footprint in its former colony of the Philippines in Southeast Asia;

- The US is using ordinary maritime disputes as a pretext for inserting itself into the region & escalating the disputes into a regional or global crisis;

- The Philippines' government is canceling joint infrastructure projects with China while signing new basing agreements with the US despite China begin the Philippines' largest and most important trading partner;

- As with Ukraine in Eastern Europe, the Philippines is attempting to convince the public that the West offers better opportunities when in reality the country is simply being used as a disposable battering ram;

- Philippine leadership has been shaped by decades of US political interference including programs like Fulbright and YSEALI which indoctrinate youth and move them into positions of influence through NED-funded programs;

References: NEO - US Shapes Philippines into Southeast Asia’s “Ukraine” (November 2, 2023): https://journal-neo.su/2023/11/02/us-shapes-philippines-into-southeast-asias-ukraine/

Mirrored - The New Atlas