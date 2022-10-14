Create New Account
P.2 Pouring out some of my concerns at Sorrento Beach, late evening. MVI_7893
EK the Urban Yeti
Published a month ago |
A mere 5 days ago I was here at Sorrento Beach with my wife, and I’m back, this time to pour out some of my current overwhelming must-dos and should-dos, as well as might-dos. And I share some of my faith understandings and experiences.

lifeculturebeachhappinesspsychologyoverwhelmproblemschallengesindian oceaninner worldcity lightssorrentohillarys boat harbourrottnest islandworst-case-scenario thinkingdire world situationcadbury my catmove to the country

