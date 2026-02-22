Clashes between Mexico’s National Guard & heavily armed, mobile CJNG cartel units

Clashes between Mexico’s National Guard and heavily armed, mobile CJNG cartel units.

Mexico’s Defense Ministry (SEDENA) has confirmed the death of “El Mencho.”

According to official information, Special Forces units were deployed to detain him but came under attack. They returned fire, killing him in the exchange. Three Mexican servicemen were wounded during the operation.

The report also says that the United States provided support.

The Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) fields weapons and gear rivaling some armies: armored vehicles, tactical equipment, modern rifles.

Much of its arsenal comes from the United States. Between 200,000 and 500,000 firearms are smuggled into Mexico each year through the “Iron River,” using American straw buyers. Europe supplies weapons through similar schemes.

CJNG also deploys mines, explosives, and drones — pioneering drone bomb drops and now experimenting with FPV systems.

Via: @rybar_latam