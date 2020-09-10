Tyrannical Takeover by Technocrats, Thought Patterns Behind This Agenda w/ Patrick Wood (1 of 2)

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Sarah Westall,Patrick Wood rejoins the program to discuss the decades long plan for technocrats to takeover the world, implementing Agenda 21 and the Green New Deal. He explains their thought processes and how they make decisions that seem to violate all common sense and rational thought. This is an eye opening interview that helps make sense of our current situation. You can learn more about Patrick Wood's work at https://www.citizensforfreespeech.org/ or at https://www.technocracy.news/
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MUSIC CREDITS: "The Battle of 1066" by Patrick Patrikios - licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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