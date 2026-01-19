The Genetics of Politics | Liberals vs. Conservatives | Gene Wars [Part 2]

Stefan Molyneux explores how genetics shape political views, drawing on r-selected and K-selected reproductive strategies to illustrate differences between liberalism and conservatism. He explains their impact on human actions and social systems, connecting brain areas like the amygdala and anterior cingulate cortex to these inclinations. Molyneux contends that inherited traits drive social results, with shifts in surroundings bolstering r-selected behaviors and influencing politics and leadership.





GET FREEDOMAIN MERCH! https://shop.freedomain.com/





SUBSCRIBE TO ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux





Follow me on Youtube! https://www.youtube.com/@freedomain1





GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!





You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025