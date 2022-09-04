TikTok Colludes With the CCP To Censor and Shut Down Dissident Accounts With No Explanation To Suppress Freedom of Speech

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https://gnews.org/post/p1gyh5989
09/03/2022 Spotlight on China: The Chinese Communist Party tied TikTok is muzzling conservatives and free thinkers by shutting down their accounts typically with no explanation. The company is subject to the Chinese Communist Party and is required by Chinese law to comply with China‘s surveillance demands