Even though he was a joke to the children in the village, he still endured to be fed every day

Pitiful Animal





Sep 18, 2023





Defective dogs were always disadvantaged right from birth.

George too, he was unlucky to have a pair of crooked legs.

Moving was extremely difficult.

It would be a serious problem when the boy grew up.

What solution would be given to save the boy's unhappy life?





According to the CT results, this was not rickets.

And of course it wouldn’t cure any curd with fish oil.

They told me to prepare for the surgery

The treatment plan should be outlined by the chiropractor over the next few days.

George himself was a very charming boy.

It was a pity that he would have to be treated

Because all of this would cause him pain.

But if he had a complete set of legs that would be great.

