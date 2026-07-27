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RFK Jr. says Fauci funded a technique used for HIDING human fingerprints on lab-created bugs.
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RFK Jr. says Fauci funded a technique used for HIDING human fingerprints on lab-created bugs.


The technique is called “seamless ligation.”


Kennedy explains the only reason anyone would try to hide where a bug came from would be for a “NEFARIOUS purpose.”


"He [Fauci] funded Ralph Baric to develop a technique called seamless ligation. And that is a technique for hiding the engineering project.”


"So, normally, when you do that kind of engineering, you can see it, and you can say, 'That bug was created in a lab.’”


"He [Ralph Baric]] developed a way of hiding all traces [of what] was developed. And he taught that to the Chinese scientists — to Shi Zhengli.”


“There is no public health [reason for this]; it is the OPPOSITE of what you would do if you are interested in public health... To teach people how to hide that only has a nefarious purpose."


https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/2081565782534680581

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