RFK Jr. says Fauci funded a technique used for HIDING human fingerprints on lab-created bugs.





The technique is called “seamless ligation.”





Kennedy explains the only reason anyone would try to hide where a bug came from would be for a “NEFARIOUS purpose.”





"He [Fauci] funded Ralph Baric to develop a technique called seamless ligation. And that is a technique for hiding the engineering project.”





"So, normally, when you do that kind of engineering, you can see it, and you can say, 'That bug was created in a lab.’”





"He [Ralph Baric]] developed a way of hiding all traces [of what] was developed. And he taught that to the Chinese scientists — to Shi Zhengli.”





“There is no public health [reason for this]; it is the OPPOSITE of what you would do if you are interested in public health... To teach people how to hide that only has a nefarious purpose."





https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/2081565782534680581