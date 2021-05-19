Speaking Naturally | An Interview with Rob Verkerk

Meleni Aldridge asks Rob Verkerk PhD about informed consent, vaccine passports, immune escape and selection pressure in this special edition of Speaking Naturally.Article Links:ANH-Intl Feature: Are we lighting the fuse of an autoimmune time bomb?Speaking Naturally with Dr Geert Vanden Bossche (interview)Vanden Bossche, vaccines and variants – where are we now?Build your immune resilience - as nature intendedImmune resilience - adapt, don't fight!Upgrade your Immunity (chart)Opening and Closing Music courtesy of Dave Balen and Jim McCartyFor more information:SUBSCRIBE to our FREE weekly newsletter▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀SUBSCRIBE if you want to become part of a growing community of Health Creators. Learn about improving your health and maximising your vitality in a natural way, and keep up to date with our campaigns, research and education workVisit our WEBSITE▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀SOCIAL MEDIA▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀The Alliance for Natural Health (ANH) International is an independent, internationally-active, non-profit organisation. Our mission is to promote and protect natural and sustainable approaches to healthcare worldwide. We are Health Creators and our passion is the pursuit of optimal health and health care sustainability by working with, not against, nature.SUPPORT OUR WORK▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀Please consider supporting our work so that we can continue to support you!