"They're illegally in our country. Not only that, they tried to loot and ransack in the aftermath of a natural disaster..they need to be sent back to their home country. They should not be here at all."
https://rumble.com/v1mn4lq-gov.-desantis-sounds-off-on-looting-migrants-they-should-not-be-here-at-all.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=12
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.