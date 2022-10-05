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"They're illegally in our country. Not only that, they tried to loot and ransack in the aftermath of a natural disaster..they need to be sent back to their home country. They should not be here at all."
https://rumble.com/v1mn4lq-gov.-desantis-sounds-off-on-looting-migrants-they-should-not-be-here-at-all.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=12