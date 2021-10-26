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Spiritual warfare you can do at home: filing complaints daily against the devil
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3 views • October 26, 2021
In this video, we show you how you can stand against the devil and perform spiritual warfare while you are sitting in front of your computer. If you want to devote an hour of your time in this warfare, you can effect changes in the spiritual realm that will bleed over into the natural realm. If you are tentative about how you can fight the devil, this is a good way to start and Jesus would appreciate your efforts.
For more content on spiritual warfare:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-spiritual-warfare.html
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-courts-of-the-universe.html
For more content on spiritual warfare:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-spiritual-warfare.html
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-courts-of-the-universe.html
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