Ticks, Toxins & the Great Herd: Surviving the Satanic Pedovores’ Perfect Storm

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2026 is the year the mask officially slips. Jeff Berwick and Stew Peters discuss the Strait of Hormuz double-lock and the CIA tick wars. Between that and Kill Gates’ SEERS 2027 script targeting our kids, the satanic pedovores are cooking up a perfect storm to herd you into a 15-minute digital cage. Don't be a casualty of the Great Herd. Reclaim your biological sovereignty with a TZLA machine and exit their kill-switch grid before the gate slams shut.
Stew Peters: Hormuz Blockade False Flag: Oil Crisis + Tick Plandemic |
https://rumble.com/v78gvmi-hormuz-blockade-false-flag-oil-crisis-tick-plandemic.html
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