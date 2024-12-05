Update Micha-claim: ook immateriele schadevergoeding

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Update about Micha's claim against the Dutch state worth 2 million Euro's after the State terrorised, prosecuted, demonized, arrested and imprisoned him over a period of 20 years. Micha became an 'enemy of the State' in 2004 when he exposed one of the highest judges as a corrupt criminal. The judge started legal proceedings against Micha for libel, but the supreme court ruled that Micha was right on the mark with his publications and that the judge (Dutch State) is fully liable for all damages.