Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
AURA session: The New Earth Split & Following the Light
12 views
channel image
Soul Healing Essentials
Published a day ago |
Donate

This AURA session took place in April of 2020.

In this session we speak to essence of all to discuss the energies flooding the earth and our reaction to it. We also discuss changes and choosing light.

Big thank you to my beautiful client for this session.

To book a session please visit https://www.soulhealingessentials.com/services (Quantum Regression)

Links:

Website https://www.soulhealingessentials.com

Podcast https://anchor.fm/shetalks

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/soulhealingessentials

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/soulhealingessentials

https://www.patreon.com/soulhealingessentials https://www.rumble.com/soulhealingessentials https://odysee.com/@SoulHealingEssentials https://youtube.com/@SoulHealingEssentials https://www.brighteon.com/channels/soulhealingessentials

Keywords
hypnosisnew earthqhhtclearingaurasolar flashquantum regressionsoul healing essentialsbqh

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket