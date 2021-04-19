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#004 // HABEAS CORPUS
Original Air Date: 27.MAR.2019
New Episode Tonight!
7PM EST
#004 // HABEAS CORPUS
Habeas Corpus is Latin, meaning ‘a writ requiring a person under arrest to be brought before a judge or into court, especially to secure the person's release unless lawful grounds are shown for their detention.’ Habeas Corpus is provided by lawful states when just men pursue justice. During times of insurrection or civil war, Habeas Corpus has been suspended owing to the life/death struggle of that State to secure its survival.
Jussie Smollett, a reported family member of Kamala Harris, close friend of the Obama family and Hollywood movie star with close connections to the Chicago mob, paid two black men from Kenya to put on white face makeup & maga hats, beat him up and threaten to lynch him. Kamala Harris, at this same time, had presented a Bill before Congress to make lynching a Federal Crime. And, where the crime of lynching occurs White on Black, hate-crime enhancements were to be engaged. Smollett made the whole thing up, and the Chicago mob-controlled media and pocketwatch judges are no doubt going to let this Justice Arsonist off the hook.
It is obvious, from the prominence in the Q, the character and content of the charges - and from the people involved this is going to be a very noteworthy false flag development. Flag the tape! Justice may indeed require a suspension of Habeas Corpus if this thing actually goes FULL-INSURRECTION. Sadly, it looks like that’s exactly what’s going to happen.
#QBits
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