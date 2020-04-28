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On Cause Part 6
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3 views • April 28, 2020
In Part 6, I explain why attempts to do without the theoretical ‘external world’ never worked, and by the time processes were being considered in science as a way to replace mere nominal occult causes, philosophers had already built a bulwark around their beloved ‘second world.’ It had even become a litmus test for having ‘common sense’ to declare one’s unshakable faith in its existence — preening metaphysical thought from progressing in tandem with the physical sciences. They were discovering evolutionary processes, while philosophers were left behind clinging to their occult theoretical nominal cause. And that is why the ‘mind-body problem’ has appeared intractable.
The link below will take you to a page where you can download my 2004 book, The Evolution of Perception & the Cosmology of Substance. While I have disavowed some of what is in that early try at my idea, it still remains as a useful primer to the basic concept.
https://sites.google.com/site/eopearlyessays2012/
The link below will take you to a page where you can download my 2004 book, The Evolution of Perception & the Cosmology of Substance. While I have disavowed some of what is in that early try at my idea, it still remains as a useful primer to the basic concept.
https://sites.google.com/site/eopearlyessays2012/
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