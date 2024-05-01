Create New Account
College Kids Are Putting Clergymen To Shame - By Pastor Chuck Baldwin
In this 7-minute video clip, Pastor Baldwin praises the kids on America's colleges and universities who are willing to risk their academic and financial futures in order to peacefully protest Israel's genocidal war against Gaza. And he rebukes America's evangelical pastors for sitting back and letting college kids do what they should be doing as spiritual leaders.

israelpalestinegenocidegazachuck baldwinmunther isaaccollege protestsevangelical pastors

