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The Russian Army Delivered Aid to Ukrainians in the Kharkiv region. The Cargo Over 4 tons was delivered by Helicopter from the Belgorod region. 031422
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230 views • March 14, 2022
The Russian army delivered aid to Ukrainians in the Kharkiv region.
The cargo with a total volume of over 4 tons was delivered by helicopter from the Belgorod region. Residents of the settlements of the Izyumsky district were given food kits, baby food, bottled drinking water and medicines.
The cargo with a total volume of over 4 tons was delivered by helicopter from the Belgorod region. Residents of the settlements of the Izyumsky district were given food kits, baby food, bottled drinking water and medicines.
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