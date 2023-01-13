Η αλήθεια για την φιλοξενία στην Αρχαία Ελλάδα|Ξένιος Ζεύς.Τι δεν σας λένε.Άννα Τζιροπούλου Ευσταθίου

🔹Στο βίντεο αυτό αναλύεται η πραγματική έννοια της φιλοξενίας στην Αρχαία Ελλάδα από την αείμνηστη καθηγήτρια αρχαίων Ελληνικών της "Ελληνικής Αγωγής" Άννα Τζιροπούλου Ευσταθίου και πώς σήμερα προσπαθούν κάποιοι να αλλοιώσουν την έννοια της.
*ΕΣΩ ΥΠΕΡΗΦΑΝΟΣ ΠΟΥ ΕΙΣΑΙ ΕΛΛΗΝ*
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.