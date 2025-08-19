Trump/Zelensky/EU Leaders Meeting; Pedophile Israeli Official Scandal... Developing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MAILBAG SHOW * 8.19.2025
WHITE HOUSE MEETING
1-https://www.newsweek.com/vladimir-putin-volodymr-zelensky-meeting-donald-trump-2115524
2-https://www.infowars.com/posts/putin-zelensky-summit-in-works-as-territory-concessions-confirmed-by-trump-zelensky
3-https://thehill.com/policy/defense/5459205-trump-assures-no-boots-ukraine/
TRUMP VS. MAIL-IN BALLOTS
https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/trump-executive-order-mail-in-ballots-voting
WOMAN WANTS TO SACRIFICIALLY KILL TRUMP
https://www.wnd.com/2025/08/have-him-eliminated-feds-arrest-woman-looking-sacrificially/
ISRAELI CYBER OFFICIAL DETAINED IN LAS VEGAS
https://www.timesofisrael.com/senior-israeli-cyber-official-detained-in-las-vegas-as-part-of-child-solicitation-probe/
BONDI FURIOUS AFTER...
1-https://www.infowars.com/posts/ag-bondi-furious-after-senior-israeli-official-arrested-in-vegas-pedophile-sting-is-released-and-flies-home
2-https://yournews.com/2025/08/19/3765392/nevada-ag-blasts-judge-after-israeli-cyber-chief-escapes-u-s/
NY TIMES CALLS FOR DESTRUCTION OF CONSTITUTION
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/08/new-york-times-has-called-insurrection-destruction-constitution/
DESPITE DENIALS...
https://www.ynetnews.com/article/s1mscw0del
ISRAEL FACES SCANDALS OVER...
https://greatreporter.com/2025/08/16/from-las-vegas-to-the-negev-israel-faces-scandals-over-pedophilia-and-child-abuse/
ISRAELI NEWS
https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/article-741881
