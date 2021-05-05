Japan Asks the CCP to Shut Up Otherwise It Will Be the First to Decouple with the CCP

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In the April 30, 2021 Getter video, Mr. Miles Guo exposed that after the US-Japan summit, the CCP sent Wang Yi to constantly harass Japan, but Japan replied on the phone: “Do you dare to talk shit to me on this matter, I will be the first one to decouple with you economically.”