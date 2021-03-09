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The Vision host Sherri Lynn
Jesus Christ is the way the truth and the life Satan is the opposite of Jesus Satan comes to kill steel and destroy and all throughout history he has always attacked the children, pray for the children!!!!
Take the mask off our children and stop this crazy power of lies! Save The Children! It is up to all of us to stand and fight for our freedom and the children!
My Music and web site is https://sherrilynn.com