【90-Day Protest Broadcast Highlights】 12/27/2022 Allen and Zhan Dao Shared Anecdotes on the Rodeo Drive

https://gnews.org/articles/664787
Summary：The day after Christmas, fellow fighters were protesting on Rodeo Drive, the branded Stores Street in Beverly Hill. Allen and Zhan Dao shared anecdotes about the protest.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.