Russia Threatens To Cut Off Gas to Poland After Country Declines To Pay in Rubles

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
04/26/2022 Russian energy giant Gazprom told Poland’s main natural gas supplier PGNiG it will stop all gas flows to the country on Wednesday, the company said Tuesday, a month after Poland and many other countries rejected Russia’s demand to pay for gas in rubles.