11-17-2023 Accountability Part 20 Woman's Path Part 8

Genesis 3:12 And the man said, “The woman whom You gave to be with me, she gave me of the tree and I ate.” 13 And יהוה Elohim said to the woman, “What is this you have done?” And the woman said, “The naḥash deceived me, and I ate.”

הִשִּׁיאַ֖נִי – ROOT WORD - 5377. נָשָׁא nashaʾ, naw-shaw´; a primitive root; to lead astray, i.e. (mentally) to delude, or (morally) to seduce:—beguile, deceive, x greatly, x utterly.