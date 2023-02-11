Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Elon Musk just shutdown Ukraine's military with this one move | Redacted with Clayton Morris
746 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

Redacted with Clayton Morris  |  Elon Musk might've just stopped war crimes from being committed. Musk's SpaceX just shut down the Ukraine military's weaponizing of the Starlink internet service.

✅ Sign up for our Free DAILY newsletter, delivered right to your inbox first thing in the morning. ➜ https://redacted.inc

✅ Become a Redacted Rebel VIP and get access to EXCLUSIVE content, live streams, and more! ➜ https://redacted.locals.com

🐦 Follow Redacted on Twitter:
https://Twitter.com/TheRedactedInc

📚 Read Clayton and Natali's Amazon best-selling book on finance. How To Pay Off Your Mortgage in 5 Years 👉🏻 https://amzn.to/3Guh4IC 

Keywords
ukraineelon muskredactedstar linkdrone strikesclayton morris

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket