Possibly The Most Overtly Racist Segment Ever On MSNBC

The voting public, and especially the rural voting public, should brace themselves for an avalanche of mainstream media and punditry hate directed toward them in the months leading into the November election.

University of Maryland political science professor Thomas Schaller and op-ed writer Paul Waldman were in MSNBC's "Morning Joe" studio to promote their new book titled, "White Rural Rage: The Threat to American Democracy". They repeatedly called Whites in the countryside and across the land "racist" and "anti-democracy".

"They are the most racist, xenophobic, anti-immigrant, anti-gay, geodemographic group in the country," Schaller said. "Second, they're the most conspiracist group. QAnon support and subscribers, election denialism, COVID denialism instead of scientific skepticism, Obama birtherism." So all that... applied to an entire race of people living in rural areas.

The aforementioned commenter "Educated Hillbilly" further highlighted that this particular segment is notable for being "far more in your face and blatant". He complained, "I have not seen anyone on TV say all black city people are XYZ this blatantly racist way and be accepted on a mainstream so and get support from everyone while saying it."

The authors continued their rant, with Schaller saying further of White rural people, "They don’t believe in an independent press, free speech."

"They’re most likely to say the president should be able to act unilaterally without any checks from Congress, or the courts or the bureaucracy. They're also the most strongly White nationalist and White Christian nationalist," Schaller said. "Fourth, they’re most likely to excuse or justify violence as an acceptable alternative to peaceful public discourse."

Source https://www.zerohedge.com/political/possibly-most-overtly-racist-segment-ever-msnbc

