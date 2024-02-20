Create New Account
Scott Ritter: "Russia Has Taken The Most Strategic City In Ukraine! Avdiivka HAS FALLEN!"
The Prisoner
Published 15 hours ago

Avdiivka is the first notable Ukrainian city to fall to Russia since Bakhmut nearly a year ago. It was a small city with 32,000 inhabitants that has been on the frontline since 2014. Russia has now reduced it to a few skeletal ruins. It is also the first Ukrainian city to fall since the U.S. became deadlocked in sending more military aid.

Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Saturday that Russian forces have taken complete control of Avdiivka. Shoigu told the Kremlin that Russian forces were now working to clear the final pockets of resistance at the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant.

Mirrored - Inner Vision


