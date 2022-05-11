BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Clown Planet News (11 May, 2022): Pro Aborts Target Catholics, WHO/Gates Takeover of the World & More
Sensus Fidelium
Sensus Fidelium
70 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • May 12, 2022
https://thehill.com/changing-america/enrichment/arts-culture/3479076-americans-are-moving-out-of-major-cities-and-opting-for-southeastern-states-data-show/

https://twitter.com/Spiro_Ghost/status/1523031335115272192

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sVyRkl5qNb8

https://summit.news/2022/05/11/biden-disinformation-czar-demands-power-to-edit-other-peoples-tweets/

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/these-20-states-threaten-legal-action-over-bidens-ministry-truth

https://www.bitchute.com/video/QnssVOYlpS7G/

https://twitter.com/backtolife_2022/status/1522333502523461632

https://www.activistpost.com/2022/05/first-human-trials-starts-for-brain-computer-interface.html

https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1523450789271785472

https://twitter.com/ThomasEWoods/status/1523694676624117760

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bD2471yHqmM

https://expose-news.com/2022/05/10/dangers-of-the-digital-id-system/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YwNcK6bEVek&;t=4s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lO8hsX_2Wpg

https://www.patrickcoffin.media/stop-quarantine-camps-in-new-york/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SEdy3_qkpo0

https://twitter.com/Spiro_Ghost/status/1522833940293292032

https://twitter.com/PDXFato/status/1521192570793062400

https://twitter.com/America1Scotty/status/1523824977354670081

https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1523748113504432128

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/greenwald-biden-wanted-33b-more-ukraine-congress-quickly-hiked-40b-who-benefits

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/widespread-us-diesel-shortages-send-crack-spreads-mindblowing-highs

https://gilbertdoctorow.com/2022/05/11/who-is-winning-it-is-all-down-to-timing/

https://www.rt.com/russia/555114-victory-day-america-nazis/

https://twitter.com/backtolife_2022/status/1522835711371710465

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c-nIF2zQWto&;t=50s

https://twitter.com/JaredTNelson/status/1522599306980646921

https://www.corbettreport.com/gatesbook/

https://twitter.com/Resist_05/status/1523790176291819522

https://twitter.com/Spiro_Ghost/status/1522831246925221888

https://summit.news/2022/05/10/stephen-colbert-catches-covid-for-second-time-in-the-space-of-3-weeks-after-thanking-vaccine-efficacy/

https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com/ent/stephen-colbert-the-late-show-covid.html

https://twitter.com/SikhForTruth/status/1523368759083249665

https://expose-news.com/2022/04/26/who-pandemic-treaty-threat-to-your-freedom/

https://soundcloud.com/user-27869739/locked-loaded-with-rick-munn-christine-anderson-19042022?utm_source=clipboard&;utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing

https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/your-next-pandemic-will-be-controlled?s=r

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AVyi_WaiLhs&;t=1366s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fB-VQ-dNxxs

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DW920v00PlRR/

https://twitter.com/CoffinMedia/status/1524130986253897728

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/nonprofit-watchdog-uncovers-350-million-secret-payments-fauci-collins-others-nih

https://expose-news.com/2022/05/11/covid-death-rates-highest-triple-vacinated-canada/

https://expose-news.com/2022/05/08/vaxxing-pregnant-women-dangerous-to-foetus/

https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/RFK-Jr-Enters-The-Viral-Existence-Debate:0

https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange/status/1523430207796891649

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=chyEm9lw-Gc

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=5049679278455564&;set=a.104615679628640

https://ngo.locals.com/post/2114509/seattle-pro-choice-protesters-try-to-shut-down-mass-at-cathedral

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/catholic-tabernacle-stolen-after-radical-pro-abortion-group-announces-they-will-be-burning-the-eucharist/

https://www.foxnews.com/media/nyc-catholic-church-threats-bomb-burn-abortion-protests

https://twitter.com/CatholicArena/status/1523427635568603136

https://twitter.com/nytimes/status/1524475573338357761

https://www.ncregister.com/cna/updates-on-mother-s-day-threats-new-incidents-reported

https://www.businessinsider.com/arizona-gop-senate-candidate-blake-masters-campaigning-against-birth-control-2022-5

https://twitter.com/BrionMcClanahan/status/1523994490863853569

https://twitter.com/Ryan_Johnson/status/1523765293608095744

https://thinkcivics.com/ruth-sent-us-scotus-catholic-church-abortion-protests/
Keywords
gracesupreme courttruthabortionchurchcatholicroe v wadeewtn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Saudi Pipeline Is Gone: Why the Global Energy Shock Just Got Far Worse

The Saudi Pipeline Is Gone: Why the Global Energy Shock Just Got Far Worse

Mike Adams
The Plot to Criminalize Open Source AI and Hand Tech Giants a Government-Protected AI Cartel

The Plot to Criminalize Open Source AI and Hand Tech Giants a Government-Protected AI Cartel

Mike Adams
Johnson Says Trump&#8217;s Proposed $5,000 Payments Would Require Congressional Approval

Johnson Says Trump’s Proposed $5,000 Payments Would Require Congressional Approval

Sterling Ashworth
BRICS Leaders Gather in New Delhi for Two-Day Summit

BRICS Leaders Gather in New Delhi for Two-Day Summit

Edison Reed
Trump Administration Sanctions All Iranian Airlines in Aviation Crackdown

Trump Administration Sanctions All Iranian Airlines in Aviation Crackdown

Chase Codewell
Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy