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Clown Planet News (11 May, 2022): Pro Aborts Target Catholics, WHO/Gates Takeover of the World & More
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1 view • May 12, 2022
https://thehill.com/changing-america/enrichment/arts-culture/3479076-americans-are-moving-out-of-major-cities-and-opting-for-southeastern-states-data-show/
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https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/greenwald-biden-wanted-33b-more-ukraine-congress-quickly-hiked-40b-who-benefits
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https://www.corbettreport.com/gatesbook/
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https://summit.news/2022/05/10/stephen-colbert-catches-covid-for-second-time-in-the-space-of-3-weeks-after-thanking-vaccine-efficacy/
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https://expose-news.com/2022/05/08/vaxxing-pregnant-women-dangerous-to-foetus/
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/RFK-Jr-Enters-The-Viral-Existence-Debate:0
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https://www.foxnews.com/media/nyc-catholic-church-threats-bomb-burn-abortion-protests
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https://www.businessinsider.com/arizona-gop-senate-candidate-blake-masters-campaigning-against-birth-control-2022-5
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https://thinkcivics.com/ruth-sent-us-scotus-catholic-church-abortion-protests/
https://twitter.com/Spiro_Ghost/status/1523031335115272192
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sVyRkl5qNb8
https://summit.news/2022/05/11/biden-disinformation-czar-demands-power-to-edit-other-peoples-tweets/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/these-20-states-threaten-legal-action-over-bidens-ministry-truth
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QnssVOYlpS7G/
https://twitter.com/backtolife_2022/status/1522333502523461632
https://www.activistpost.com/2022/05/first-human-trials-starts-for-brain-computer-interface.html
https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1523450789271785472
https://twitter.com/ThomasEWoods/status/1523694676624117760
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bD2471yHqmM
https://expose-news.com/2022/05/10/dangers-of-the-digital-id-system/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YwNcK6bEVek&;t=4s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lO8hsX_2Wpg
https://www.patrickcoffin.media/stop-quarantine-camps-in-new-york/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SEdy3_qkpo0
https://twitter.com/Spiro_Ghost/status/1522833940293292032
https://twitter.com/PDXFato/status/1521192570793062400
https://twitter.com/America1Scotty/status/1523824977354670081
https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1523748113504432128
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/greenwald-biden-wanted-33b-more-ukraine-congress-quickly-hiked-40b-who-benefits
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/widespread-us-diesel-shortages-send-crack-spreads-mindblowing-highs
https://gilbertdoctorow.com/2022/05/11/who-is-winning-it-is-all-down-to-timing/
https://www.rt.com/russia/555114-victory-day-america-nazis/
https://twitter.com/backtolife_2022/status/1522835711371710465
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c-nIF2zQWto&;t=50s
https://twitter.com/JaredTNelson/status/1522599306980646921
https://www.corbettreport.com/gatesbook/
https://twitter.com/Resist_05/status/1523790176291819522
https://twitter.com/Spiro_Ghost/status/1522831246925221888
https://summit.news/2022/05/10/stephen-colbert-catches-covid-for-second-time-in-the-space-of-3-weeks-after-thanking-vaccine-efficacy/
https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com/ent/stephen-colbert-the-late-show-covid.html
https://twitter.com/SikhForTruth/status/1523368759083249665
https://expose-news.com/2022/04/26/who-pandemic-treaty-threat-to-your-freedom/
https://soundcloud.com/user-27869739/locked-loaded-with-rick-munn-christine-anderson-19042022?utm_source=clipboard&;utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/your-next-pandemic-will-be-controlled?s=r
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AVyi_WaiLhs&;t=1366s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fB-VQ-dNxxs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DW920v00PlRR/
https://twitter.com/CoffinMedia/status/1524130986253897728
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/nonprofit-watchdog-uncovers-350-million-secret-payments-fauci-collins-others-nih
https://expose-news.com/2022/05/11/covid-death-rates-highest-triple-vacinated-canada/
https://expose-news.com/2022/05/08/vaxxing-pregnant-women-dangerous-to-foetus/
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/RFK-Jr-Enters-The-Viral-Existence-Debate:0
https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange/status/1523430207796891649
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=chyEm9lw-Gc
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=5049679278455564&;set=a.104615679628640
https://ngo.locals.com/post/2114509/seattle-pro-choice-protesters-try-to-shut-down-mass-at-cathedral
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/catholic-tabernacle-stolen-after-radical-pro-abortion-group-announces-they-will-be-burning-the-eucharist/
https://www.foxnews.com/media/nyc-catholic-church-threats-bomb-burn-abortion-protests
https://twitter.com/CatholicArena/status/1523427635568603136
https://twitter.com/nytimes/status/1524475573338357761
https://www.ncregister.com/cna/updates-on-mother-s-day-threats-new-incidents-reported
https://www.businessinsider.com/arizona-gop-senate-candidate-blake-masters-campaigning-against-birth-control-2022-5
https://twitter.com/BrionMcClanahan/status/1523994490863853569
https://twitter.com/Ryan_Johnson/status/1523765293608095744
https://thinkcivics.com/ruth-sent-us-scotus-catholic-church-abortion-protests/
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