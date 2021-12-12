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How to Brainwash 7 Billion People - The illusion of choice.
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181 views • December 12, 2021
Pressure (someone) into adopting radically different beliefs by using systematic, repeated and often forcible means . - .
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𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 : . - .
Credit & Appreciation To: ACEMIND
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v2kS7aSfINw
.
𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 : . - .
Credit & Appreciation To: ACEMIND
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v2kS7aSfINw
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