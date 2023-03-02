Here’s an Alternative to Biochemical Solutions

Did you know you can use frequencies instead of chemicals for a lot of things?! 📶
In this video, James Bare, the inventor of the Rife and Bare System, talks about how frequencies can be an alternative to chemicals. ⚗️
According to James, it's important to keep an open mind and explore all the potential solutions for the treatment of diseases, not just chemicals.
To learn more about Rife-Bare devices for yourself, click here now!
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.