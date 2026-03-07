Busker Mike XXXIII

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is all about: Busker Mike, giving enjoyment to passers by at a major tram stop in the Bourke Street Mall (Melbourne, Australia), showing amazing string skills with dancing fingers over the frets, picking out a melody with his nails, strumming, putting in his soul into his odd shaped electric guitar.