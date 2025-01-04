DEBUNKED ❎ MAJOR ISSUES IN MATTHEW LIVELSBERGER'S MANIFESTO 📋 GREEN BERET ANALYSIS

Now playing: Its Your Move in 2025 https://www.twitch.tv/lastcallbjedwards





Matthew Livelsberger is a patsy, the question is for who and what purpose?





Let's break down why I think this is true by going through everything that we know so far, a thread:





The first and most obvious reason is because the police have reported that he died from a GSW to his head 'prior' to the explosion, yet there were no reported gunshots in the 15-20 seconds before the Cybertruck exploded.





Needless to say, it is odd that one would shoot themselves in the head with a 50-caliber Desert Eagle right before blowing themselves up. It simply makes no sense.





I've seen some people saying, "maybe he did not want to burn to death so he shot himself first," but I believe that is silly. Any professional trying to carry out an actual attack would want to ensure their explosion went off without issue. They would not kill themselves before hand and take the chance of wasting the opportunity.





Also, the rifle he supposedly had in the vehicle had no iron sights nor any other optics, which basically makes it worthless for any type of engagement. Another red flag.





The second reason is because he was a highly experienced Special Forces soldier that would not have created such an abomination of an explosive device that was both silly and ineffective.





He was SF for long enough to have used a CARVER matrix and to understand basic explosives. If the intent was political, the intent was missed due to the second-rate explosive he supposedly used.





We are trained in Home Made Explosives (HMEs). He could have gotten everything he needed from a local hardware store to level the entire bottom floor of the Trump hotel. There is simply no way he thought the combustibles he had in the back of that bulletproof truck would have been enough to do any damage to anything.





The third reason is that his Signal safety number changed just before the explosion, and then somehow his photo and safety number changed AFTER the explosion.





Clearly this was manipulated by somebody other than him, as he was deceased and would not have been able to change anything. Find who changed his signal info and you find who shot him in the head.





We have a MAJOR problem. 🚨





Matthew Livelsberger Aka Matt Berg changed his Signal safety number just before the explosion. And then his photo and safety number changed AFTER the explosion. https://x.com/aphilosophae/status/1874848350446792795





The fourth reason is that GBs that knew him are convinced that he could not have done this, nor would have had any reason to do so.





@angertab has also reported that he was approached by someone pretending to be a GB previously on his team, claiming that Matthew was suicidal so that it would be recorded if they reported it.





Again, find who this person is, and you likely find the culprit behind the entire thing.





[LINK]





The fifth reason is that he was still Active Duty, had just had a 6 month old baby with his new wife, and had a literal multitude of jobs ahead of him when he retired.





Yes, I understand that sometimes people end their own lives for one reason or another and it does not make sense to us, but all of this coupled with the evidence we have so far makes me believe that he was, indeed, a patsy.





We need to see every single piece of evidence from this investigation and if anything is withheld, then it only further confirms my suspicions that this was a setup to frame one of our best soldiers with a heinous crime.





Also, on a side note, the 50 cal shot to his head ensured that his entire head was little more than splatter, destroying any hope of obtaining and matching dental records in the process.





Tell me how this smells…





