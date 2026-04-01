US knew for decades that putting boots on the ground in Iran would be bad bet - ex-CIA analyst, Larry C Johnson

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US knew for decades that putting boots on the ground in Iran would be bad bet - ex-CIA analyst
👉 Over 20 years ago, US special operations ran a theoretical exercise on putting boots on the ground inside Iran - and it showed an extremely costly outcome, reveals former CIA analyst Larry Johnson.
Now, after two decades, Iran has only gotten better - underground cities, missile sites, drone networks, suicide boats, and miniature submarines with torpedoes, he adds.