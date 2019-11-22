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Buttigieg Attacks Koran & Mohammed. Oh Wait, Bible & Jesus
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18 views • November 22, 2019
Bootgay attacks the Koran & Mohammed. Oh wait, it was the Bible & Jesus he attacked – again. And how does that new Booty-jig song & dance go?
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