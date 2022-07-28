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Texte von BookRix herunterladen und zu EPUB konvertieren, die vermeintlich nur auf der Webseite gelesen werden können.
html2epub: https://gitlab.com/publishing-systems/automated_digital_publishing/tree/master/html2epub/html2epub1
EPUBReader: https://addons.mozilla.org/de/firefox/addon/epubreader/