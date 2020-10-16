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Internment Camps, Fires Destroying Farms, Insane Censorship & Attacks On The Food Supply - {MIRROR}
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157 views • October 16, 2020
A BIG Thank you to The Ice Age Farmer. Original video here: https://youtu.be/O8pusWA-lvk
The Ice Age Farmer Discord server was deleted for "spreading misinformation," as big tech censorship ramps up.
Canada is building isolation camps as speculation about a COVID21 fueled lockdown grows.
China bans farming of most wild animals, as Walmart forces its suppliers to "decarbonize" -- both of which aim to end animal agriculture.
FULL SHOW NOTES: http://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/10/16/censorship-isolation-camps-food-supply-attacks-end-of-animal-agriculture/
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: http://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
http://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
Other methods/PO box: http://iceagefarmer.com/support
The ICE AGE FARMER broadcast
JOIN THE CONVERSATION:
http://iceagefarmer.com/discord
IAF RESOURCES:
⇒ GDD: Growing Degree Days tool: how much colder has 2019 been for you?
http://iceagefarmer.com/gdd
⇒ Crop Loss Map
http://map.iceagefarmer.com
⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
http://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
http://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
http://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
http://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for Sensual Living & Survival Tips: thebodyhouse.biz/body-house-sign-up-page
Social Media & Important Links - linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
What is FBSM? - thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
Healing Bodywork Sessions - thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Relaters Manual - thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Erotic Storytelling - thebodyhouse.biz/erotic-story-by-dyann-bridges-kamalas-mata-baba-a-tale-of-voyeurism/
Interviews With Erotic Providers - thebodyhouse.biz/category/interviews-with-sex-energy-psychic-experts-the-body-house-chronicles/
Sex & Relationship Expert Susan Bratton - thebodyhouse.biz/g-pg-sex-relating-advice-for-men
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
The Ice Age Farmer Discord server was deleted for "spreading misinformation," as big tech censorship ramps up.
Canada is building isolation camps as speculation about a COVID21 fueled lockdown grows.
China bans farming of most wild animals, as Walmart forces its suppliers to "decarbonize" -- both of which aim to end animal agriculture.
FULL SHOW NOTES: http://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/10/16/censorship-isolation-camps-food-supply-attacks-end-of-animal-agriculture/
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: http://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
http://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
Other methods/PO box: http://iceagefarmer.com/support
The ICE AGE FARMER broadcast
JOIN THE CONVERSATION:
http://iceagefarmer.com/discord
IAF RESOURCES:
⇒ GDD: Growing Degree Days tool: how much colder has 2019 been for you?
http://iceagefarmer.com/gdd
⇒ Crop Loss Map
http://map.iceagefarmer.com
⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
http://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
http://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
http://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
http://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for Sensual Living & Survival Tips: thebodyhouse.biz/body-house-sign-up-page
Social Media & Important Links - linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
What is FBSM? - thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
Healing Bodywork Sessions - thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Relaters Manual - thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Erotic Storytelling - thebodyhouse.biz/erotic-story-by-dyann-bridges-kamalas-mata-baba-a-tale-of-voyeurism/
Interviews With Erotic Providers - thebodyhouse.biz/category/interviews-with-sex-energy-psychic-experts-the-body-house-chronicles/
Sex & Relationship Expert Susan Bratton - thebodyhouse.biz/g-pg-sex-relating-advice-for-men
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
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