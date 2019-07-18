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Trump Protestors Assault A Woman Of Color At Southern Border
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7 views • July 18, 2019
Paloma For Trump was attended a march at the southern border where she was physically attacked for her support of the President and his America first policies. Paloma joins Owen to discuss the hate from the radical left even for people of color that support Trump.
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