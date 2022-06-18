MEDICAL BOARD GOES AFTER DR. MCCULLOUGH, SEN. JOHNSON CALLS FOR PUBLIC HEARING

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Del BigTree at the HighWire.
Dr. Peter McCullough is under fire from the American Board of Internal Medicine (A.B.I.M.), who is threatening his medical license for “providing false and inaccurate information to patients”. Senator Ron Johnson has responded with a call for A.B.I.M. and Dr. McCullough to participate in an open hearing on Capitol Hill, and put it all on the table of public record.
#ABIM #RonJohnson #McCulloughHearing
POSTED: June 17, 2022
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