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Tentacle Tuesday: Is There “A Thing” in COVID Vaccines?
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489 views • October 12, 2021
Today on TRUNEWS, Rick and the team delve into the recent videos being released showing products in the so-called vaccine operating systems growing tentacles. Legitimate research confirms that the COVID virus does have dendrites meant to invade cells and to change the way cells operate.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate 10/12/21
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate 10/12/21
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