Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Magnetic Rain (Activist Video)
218 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago |
Donate

Dane Wigington


May 5, 2023


https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org

To support Geoengineering Watch: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/su...

Contact us: Dane Wigington, P.O. Box 9, Bella Vista, CA, 96008

Please LIKE, SUBSCRIBE and CLICK THE BELL to ensure you are notified of our new videos. / @danewigington


Is there more in the rain than just rain? Check this 4 minute video. GeoengineeringWatch.org sincerely thanks Joseph and Patrick for sharing their film footage observations regarding magnetic testing of precipitation particle fallout. Geoengineering Watch also wishes to express our deepest gratitude to each and every activist and individual that is doing their best to expose and halt the ongoing climate intervention operations in our skies.

All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is occurring, we must make every day count.

Dane Wigington


(LOTS of links at the source site)


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YERbzbY8mTc

Keywords
environmentgeoengineeringweather controldane wigingtonmagnetic rain

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket