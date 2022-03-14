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YOUNG HEARTS PART 14 – JAB DEATHS CONTINUE - DISTRACTIONS – “LOOK AT THE WAR! FORGET THE POISON!”
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78 views • March 14, 2022
From Mary Tanasy
There is an incredible push to have every person completely focused and absorbed with Ukraine and Russia. This comes at the same time Pfizer was ordered to release report with over 42,000 adverse reactions and 9 pages (over 1,200) different types of adverse reactions - documented from 12-1-2020 – 2-28-2021.
The murdering continues. Few are able to see what this is and even fewer speak out.
There is an incredible push to have every person completely focused and absorbed with Ukraine and Russia. This comes at the same time Pfizer was ordered to release report with over 42,000 adverse reactions and 9 pages (over 1,200) different types of adverse reactions - documented from 12-1-2020 – 2-28-2021.
The murdering continues. Few are able to see what this is and even fewer speak out.
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