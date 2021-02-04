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The Seed War For Total Control - Part 5
Mike's Christian Perspectives
Mike's Christian Perspectives
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83 views • February 04, 2021
Part 5 – Program-ing / Tel-e-vision / Channel-ing

PROGRAMMING - “‘The Tavistock Institution of Human Relations’ founded in 1913 and guess who was involved, the Rockefellers and the Rothchilds.

TELEVISION – “There are psyops within psyops. Disinformation is everywhere.

CHANNELING - “Because after all, if you don’t program your mind, someone will program it for you.”


Reality or The Truman Show
We are no different than Jim Carrey in his movie The Truman Show. He plays a man believing he is living a normal ordinary life only to find out he is surrounded by actors in a Television Program about his life. What we call reality is just like a TV program running its course through time.
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mind controlpropagandaoccultunnew world ordermediawhodemonictvprogrammingtelevisionprogrambrain washingwefseed of the womanseed of the serpent
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