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Inside Vienna Austria During The 5 Day Lockdown of The Unvaccinated Interviews And Public Reactions
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270 views • November 26, 2021
Inside Vienna Austria During The 5 Day Lockdown of The Unvaccinated Interviews And Public Reactions
UnHerd Nov 17th
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y9io1MZz_7E
Freddie Sayers investigates Austria's lockdown of the unvaccinated
Freddie visits the Austrian capital Vienna on the day that the world's first lockdown for the unvaccinated was introduced, looking for answers. How do ordinary people feel about a third of their population being put in partial house arrest? How does it feel for the people stuck at home? And how did a liberal democracy come to this in 2021?
Read the full article here: https://unherd.com/2021/11/inside-the-austrian-lockdown/
UnHerd Nov 17th
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y9io1MZz_7E
Freddie Sayers investigates Austria's lockdown of the unvaccinated
Freddie visits the Austrian capital Vienna on the day that the world's first lockdown for the unvaccinated was introduced, looking for answers. How do ordinary people feel about a third of their population being put in partial house arrest? How does it feel for the people stuck at home? And how did a liberal democracy come to this in 2021?
Read the full article here: https://unherd.com/2021/11/inside-the-austrian-lockdown/
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