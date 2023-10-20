Everybody's for Reparations - RFK Jr is a White Fool

RFK Jr. thinks everybody's for his Reparation Plan... No! No one except for old white dunderheads, child-like idiots, and, of course, the blcts, are for this reparation scam. This guy thinks giving away other peoples money to buy blct votes is a great idea because RFK Jr. is a White Fool! #rfkjr #reparations #whitefool #whitetrash #racebaiter #stealing #votes #rfk2024info #covid #covidmandates #rfk #rfk24 #rfk2024 #rfkjr24 #rfkjr2024 #RobertFKennedyJr #RobertFKennedyJr24 #RobertFKennedyJr2024 #kennedy24 #kennedy2024 #rfkforpresident #rfk4prez #rfkjrforpresident #rfkjr4prez #2024election #election2024

