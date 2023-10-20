Everybody's for Reparations - RFK Jr is a White Fool

RFK Jr. thinks everybody's for his Reparation Plan... No! No one except
for old white dunderheads, child-like idiots, and, of course, the
blcts, are for this reparation scam. This guy thinks giving away other
peoples money to buy blct votes is a great idea because RFK Jr. is a
White Fool!
#rfkjr #reparations #whitefool #whitetrash #racebaiter #stealing #votes #rfk2024info #covid #covidmandates #rfk #rfk24 #rfk2024 #rfkjr24 #rfkjr2024 #RobertFKennedyJr #RobertFKennedyJr24 #RobertFKennedyJr2024 #kennedy24 #kennedy2024 #rfkforpresident #rfk4prez #rfkjrforpresident #rfkjr4prez #2024election #election2024
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.