BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Is the Coup D'etat in Mayanmar Foreshadowing Joe Biden's Demise as the (Unelected) President of the Republic of the United States of America?
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
563 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
450 views • February 04, 2021
This video connects the arrested leader Aung San Suu Kyi of Myanmar to the New World Order. When I say New World Order I link her to George Soros, Hillary Clinton, Barrack Obama and Justin Trudeau. When I first heard this week that there was a Military Coup in Myanmar I shook it off as yet another Military Dictatorship, but then after looking at why it happened (Election Fraud) I had to further look into it. This video is looking into the Myanmar uprising and how it connects rather closely to what has happened in the United States. When the media is calling it a coup without looking at why the Military intervened in the election you just know that there is something there. After looking at this coup and the player's involved I can only say: 'Kudo's to the Myanmar Military and hopefully the US Military has the balls to do the same thing', otherwise the United states will continue to wear their 'Banana Republic' hat.


Related links:

https://www.frontiermyanmar.net/en/

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/militarys-myanmar-election-fraud-allegations-rejected-by-watchdog-40025845.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/asia-pacific/coup-in-myanmar-derails-western-backed-efforts-to-establish-democracy-40040344.html

https://www.henrymakow.com/2019/09/Justin-Trueau-bio.html

https://www.vice.com/en/article/akdaba/qanon-is-jealous-of-myanmars-military-coup

https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-news/qanon-myanmar-burma-coup-conspiracy-theory-1121849/

GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda

Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky

GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/

GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda

GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ

Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027

Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
electionfraudmartiallawwarroompandemicmyanmarcoup
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Israel on the Brink? CIA Report Warns of Internal Fractures Ahead of Crucial Elections

Israel on the Brink? CIA Report Warns of Internal Fractures Ahead of Crucial Elections

Chase Codewell
Banking on bias: How top U.S. banks silently closed accounts over politics and faith

Banking on bias: How top U.S. banks silently closed accounts over politics and faith

Zoey Sky
The Department of Homeland Insecurity: Why Banning DeepSeek Makes America Weaker, Not Safer

The Department of Homeland Insecurity: Why Banning DeepSeek Makes America Weaker, Not Safer

Mike Adams
Historic Clock Tower Collapses in Limoges as Nationwide Protests Bring Over 1,200 Arrests

Historic Clock Tower Collapses in Limoges as Nationwide Protests Bring Over 1,200 Arrests

Garrison Vance
Zelensky Tests U.S.-Ukraine Relations

Zelensky Tests U.S.-Ukraine Relations

Garrison Vance
Trump’s bombshell Netanyahu endorsement comes with an Iran warning

Trump’s bombshell Netanyahu endorsement comes with an Iran warning

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy