Is the Coup D'etat in Mayanmar Foreshadowing Joe Biden's Demise as the (Unelected) President of the Republic of the United States of America?

This video connects the arrested leader Aung San Suu Kyi of Myanmar to the New World Order. When I say New World Order I link her to George Soros, Hillary Clinton, Barrack Obama and Justin Trudeau. When I first heard this week that there was a Military Coup in Myanmar I shook it off as yet another Military Dictatorship, but then after looking at why it happened (Election Fraud) I had to further look into it. This video is looking into the Myanmar uprising and how it connects rather closely to what has happened in the United States. When the media is calling it a coup without looking at why the Military intervened in the election you just know that there is something there. After looking at this coup and the player's involved I can only say: 'Kudo's to the Myanmar Military and hopefully the US Military has the balls to do the same thing', otherwise the United states will continue to wear their 'Banana Republic' hat.Related links:GlobalAgenda on ParlerGlobal Agenda on TwitterGlobalAgenda@BitChuteGlobalAgenda @ BrighteonGlobalAgenda (YouTube)Global Agenda @RumbleFlote.app