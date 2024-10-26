BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EU Horizon 2020 – A Path Towards the Future of Medicine (nano)
EU Horizon 2020 – A Path Towards the Future of Medicine (nano) https://youtu.be/3CWyuYPbNlY?si=F8splJiK-6MjzbgQ

.

https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1849922364030714337?t=DvIxXI4trgpfeOxhirCRqA&s=19


'DNA-based nanonetworks are created from DNA as a building block. The building blocks can assemble into either nanorobts or molecular messages that perform simple computations.'


UNIVERSITY OF LÜBECK, GERMANY

1. https://www.itm.uni-luebeck.de/forschung/groups/the-nano-group/research

2. The Nano Group is a research group at the Institute of Telematics (ITM) at the University of Lübeck

https://www.itm.uni-luebeck.de/forschung/groups/the-nano-group

3. You can find more details about our research on the research page, as well as in our list of publications

https://www.itm.uni-luebeck.de/forschung/groups/the-nano-group/publications

4. Universität zu Lübeck

HORIZON EUROPE https://watchplantproject.eu/universitat-zu-lubeck/

.

https://x.com/PetalsPea/status/1849988297734459396?t=sCj2ruhFG9oqUdfW4w27_w&s=19


Nanotechnology and Materials Science Policy Horizons Canada https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2013/08/01/nanotechnology-and-materials-science/index.shtml

Horizon Europe: opportunities for the Nanotech and Material sector

https://www.wheesbee.eu/sector-report/horizon-europe-opportunities-for-the-nanotech-and-material-sector/

Royal Society UK nanoscale Horizons Journal https://www.rsc.org/journals-books-databases/about-journals/nanoscale-horizons/

.

https://x.com/PetalsPea/status/1849990482836804004?t=1X4vS_A18JMAldT2njsdSA&s=19


Nanotechnology | Research and Innovation - European Union Horizons https://projects.research-and-innovation.ec.europa.eu/en/projects/success-stories/all/nanotechnology?page=2

Nanotechnology - European Commission https://joint-research-centre.ec.europa.eu/scientific-activities-z/nanotechnology_en

A focus on nanotech Horizons 2020 Projects https://horizon2020projects.com/il-nanotechnology-interviews/a-focus-on-nanotech/

