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Trump threatens to get feds involved if homelessness crisis isn't solved
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48 views • December 26, 2019
President Trump targeted California Governor Gavin Newsom and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the homeless crisis in a series of tweets
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healthtrumpcaliforniacurrent eventsenvironmentpoliticscorruptionpresident trumplifenancy pelosipelosiculturenewsomfinancehomehouse speaker nancy pelosiotherrump slams pelosinewsom over california homelessness crisiscalifornia homelessness crisiscalifornia governor gavin newsomtrump threatens to get feds involved if homelessness crisis isnt solved
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